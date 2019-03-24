ATHENS (CBS46) Members of Tau Kappa Epsiolon fraternity at the University of Georgia are under investigation after a viral social media posts shows alleged racist behavior.
The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows members of the fraternity using racist slurs and laughing about "beating black people."
At one point in the video, a student is playfully hit by a belt while saying, "I'm not black."
A spokesperson for the university released the following statement:
"The University of Georgia condemns racism in the strongest terms. Racism has no place on our campus. We will continue our efforts to promote a welcoming and supportive learning environment for our students, faculty and staff.
The fraternity has been suspended by its national organization.
Whenever we receive complaints of racist or discriminatory conduct, we refer such matters to our Equal Opportunity Office in accordance with applicable laws and policies."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.