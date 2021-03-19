Athens-Clarke police are asking the public to be on alert for a scheme involving popular payment phone apps.
A spokesperson with the Athens-Clarke County police department said since October 2020, they have received several reports about suspects fraudulently using social payment apps to illegally transfer funds.
The scheme starts off by the suspect asking the victim to use the victim’s cell phone. “The suspect will often say that he is having car trouble and needs to make a call”, according to a police spokesperson.
Once the suspect has the victim’s phone, the suspect then transfers money from the victim’s account to another account.
Police said victims can take the following steps to avoid getting scammed:
- Offer to make the call if anyone asks to use your cell phone
- Log out of social payment apps and banking apps when not using them
- Require some level of security to log into the apps (such as PINs, passwords, or biometric scans)
- Enable two-factor authentication to log into sensitive accounts such as banking or social payment apps.
Police said the investigation into current cases is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Simms at jonathan.simms@accgov.com.
