DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is a growing concern in the state involving fraudsters who are now trying to steal online unemployment benefits.
Jo Chaney said it happened to her daughter Paige. She’s been trying to help her daughter fight back.
“When she went in to claim her weekly benefit that’s when she noticed all of her information had been changed to somebody else,” Chaney said.
It’s a growing problem in Georgia and nationwide, criminals hacking into Department of Labor accounts and rerouting money to themselves.
“She filed a fraud report on the Department of Labor website and also with the Federal Trade Commission had filed a report there, and she’s heard nothing at all,” Chaney said.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler admitted there are issues and he’s working on solutions.
“The level of accuracy and the information that is being used by some of these fraudsters is spectacular. I mean they basically outside of being able to imitate you as far as the way you look, they can show up with everything,” Butler said.
The Georgia Department of Labor partnered with a program called ID.me to provide online identity protection. The program offers a video chat with trained staff members, to help claimants verify their identity and hold fraudsters accountable.
“We’re hoping to start seeing some arrests and stop some of this,” Butler said.
“It has been just so frustrating and it’s scary because we don’t know what else they’ve got a hold of,” Chaney said.
The best way to protect yourself from fraud is to set up an ID-me account by going to ID.me. The service is free.
Now if you become a victim of fraud, report it to the Georgia Department of Labor immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.