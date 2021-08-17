AMERICUS, Ga. (CBS46) — As the sun comes up over Georgia, we are starting to see significant damage from Tropical Depression Fred across the state.
The worst of the damage appears to be in the southern part of the state, as there have been multiple reports of tornadoes in Coweta and Meriwether counties.
Down in Sumter County, the Americus, Ga. Police Department has shared several photos of major damage to homes. Crews have asked people to avoid the area of Wanda Way and Sharon Circle in Americus, as several trees are down, including one that fell through the roof of a home there.
Debris can be seen scattered throughout the area, leading to road closures and power outages.
