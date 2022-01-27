ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools announced Thursday that Frederick Douglass High School will switch to virtual learning starting Friday after a fire damaged the building.
Investigators say the fire was small and caused no injuries.
Students and staff members will pivot to virtual learning on Jan. 28.
School officials say staff and teachers will report to the building during normal work hours on Monday and Tuesday.
