(CNN) ROCHESTER, NY. – Leaders from 'Re-energize the Legacy of Frederick Douglass' are shocked a monument they worked so hard on will have to be replaced.
Police say they found the statue placed over a fence near the gorge – feet from the statue's original base. Pieces of plaster could be seen left in a pile by the fence.
“They can topple over this monument, they could go topple over all of them, this monument will still stand because the ideas behind it are bigger than the monument,” said project director Carvin Eison.
The act of vandalism comes on the 168th anniversary of Douglass's speech titled, "What to the slave is the fourth of July."
Eison said this is the second time the monument has been vandalized.
“What comes of this? Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it's beyond disappointing,” Eison said.
The statue was one of 13 placed throughout the city in 2018.
Rev. Julius Jackson Jr. was there the first time it was stolen, which involved drunk college students.
He’s hoping this recent act is also one of untargeted mischief.
“We’ve been down this road before I actually spoke to the vandals of the first one,” said Jackson. "I would like to believe it's not that, it was just some kids. But it wouldn't surprise me if it's some retaliatory, something going on."
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
