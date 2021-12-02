ATLANTA (CBS46) — All adoptions are free at all LifeLine Animal Project shelters through Sunday, thanks to a generous anonymous donor.
All adopted animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at no additional cost. Participating shelters include Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee; and the LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta.
There are currently 529 animals at DeKalb County Animal Services, including 429 Dogs and 100 Cats. Fulton County Animal Services has 270 animals, including 250 dogs and 20 cats. The Fulton County shelter was originally built to hold 80 dogs but can comfortably house 150. Adopters and fosters are urgently needed.
To adopt a pet and save a life, please visit any of LifeLine Animal Project’s shelters. To view available animals or shelter hours and more information, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt. Those unable to adopt can also help by fostering for any amount of time. Please visit LifeLineAnimal.org/foster to learn more and sign up.
