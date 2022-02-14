ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fulton County will distribute free at-home COVID-19 testing kits at select health centers and libraries on Valentine's Day.
County residents will be able to receive two testing kits starting at 10 a.m. Individuals must be present in order to receive a COVID testing kit.
Here are a list of the locations:
Fulton County Board of Health Centers
- Fulton County Board of Health Clinic, 10 Park Place South SE, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Adamsville Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
- Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
- Oak Hill Child & Adolescent Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
- North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal Drive, Suite 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Fulton County Libraries
- East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point 30344
- Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213
- Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold Street, Hapeville 30354
- Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek 30022
- Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton 30009
- Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto 30268
- Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell 30075
- Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mt Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs 30328
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, GA 30331
- South Fulton Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City 30291
- College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park 30337
- Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Atlanta 30312
- Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta 30310
- Cleveland Avenue Library, 47Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta 30315
- Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009
