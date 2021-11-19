ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Alpharetta on Saturday.
The newest store, located at 700 North Main Street will give away FREE coffee for a year to the first 100 guests in line.
The deal applies to in store only starting at 5 a.m.
Guests can also enjoy a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Dunkin' will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with community members to celebrate the new store opening at 10 a.m., followed by a check presentation to donate $2,500 to Cambridge Bears Football Program.
The new 2,500 square-foot combo store features Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins’ new store design, which features innovative technologies to enhance the guest’s experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before.
