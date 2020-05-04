DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The House of Hope Atlanta is offering free testing Monday.
You must pre-register to be tested. Options include walk-up or drive thru testing from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Ga 30034.
No insurance needed. To register, call: (404) 294-3700, select option 1.
