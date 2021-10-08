NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) — Free COVID-19 testing is available in Norcross to Georgians looking to get tested.
Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing at its mobile van testing site at Universal Church, located on 6081 Singleton Road.
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those unable to attend during the week, the organization is also offering Saturday testing every other week starting on Oct. 16. Weekend testing is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The tests are self-collected with results being made available within 48 hours or less. Masks are required.
Participants are asked to bring their government-issued photo ID with them and an insurance card if they have one. This is a no-cost COVID-19 testing site.
Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are encouraged. To register, click here.
