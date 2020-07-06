Forest Park, Ga. (CBS46) – Free COVID-19 testing will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Paradise Church of God In Christ.
No insurance is needed, but organizers encourage pre-registration either online or by phone.
Walk-ups will also be accepted.
The church is located at 4234 Hendrix Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297.
To register online, go to covid19.dph.ga.gov and enter in ‘30297’ for testing center, hit ‘search’ and select ‘1. Clayton County Paradise COGIC (7/11 only).
The testing is done in partnership with Paradise COGC, and several county organizations including the Forest Park Ministerial Association, Clayton County Fire Department, and City of Forest Park Police.
To register by phone, or for more information call: 678-479-2223.
