Free COVID-19 testing underway outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A new COVID-19 testing site is now up and running outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, thanks to an Academy Award-winning actor.
Sean Penn co-founded CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, 10 years ago. The organization has been helping to organize COVID-19 testing in Los Angeles and other cities. Now Penn has brought his team to Atlanta.
"We come in basically with humble lessons learned," Penn said. "We’re at the direction of the Atlanta community leaders and public health leaders.”
CORE is collaborating with Project South and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
“One of the things we were able to do is partner and provide them with some of the part-time staff at the stadium who aren’t working right now so that they can be employed and help their community and also get paid," said Frank Fernandez, senior vice president of the Blank Foundation. "To us, it's a good double bottom line win.”
For the next 10 days, healthcare workers will test people who have symptoms of the disease, along with those considered to be "high-risk" and the elderly.
They're also providing the test to people who work in the food service industry or restaurants.
“They’re at the highest risk of spread because they’re in contact with so many people," said Ann Lee, who co-founded CORE alongside Penn and serves as its CEO. "Asymptomatic folk won’t know whether or not they’re shedding the virus.”
“So many of these people are just barely getting by," said Penn. "They are at the center of it as anybody else.”
Click here to register for an appointment.
