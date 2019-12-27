Starbucks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Starbucks is offering free drinks everyday until New Year's Eve by holding "pop-up" parties across the nation.

The chain is offering fun, festivity and a free tall handcrafted espresso drink from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day in 200 different locations across the country.

There will be three pop-up parties in metro Atlanta on Friday.

Those locations are:

Haynes Bridge

9925 Haynes Bridge Road Ste 730

Alpharetta, Ga. 30022

West Paces Ferry

1200 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW

Atlanta, Ga. 30327

I-75 & Barrett Parkway

440 Ernest Barrett Parkway #3

Kennesaw, Ga. 30144

