ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Starbucks is offering free drinks everyday until New Year's Eve by holding "pop-up" parties across the nation.
The chain is offering fun, festivity and a free tall handcrafted espresso drink from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day in 200 different locations across the country.
There will be three pop-up parties in metro Atlanta on Friday.
Those locations are:
Haynes Bridge
9925 Haynes Bridge Road Ste 730
Alpharetta, Ga. 30022
West Paces Ferry
1200 W. Paces Ferry Rd. NW
Atlanta, Ga. 30327
I-75 & Barrett Parkway
440 Ernest Barrett Parkway #3
Kennesaw, Ga. 30144
