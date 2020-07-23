ATLANTA (CBS46)—An Atlanta city councilman is encouraging citizens to participate in a free COVID-19 testing event.
According to a press release from Councilman Hillis’ office, the free COVID-19 test will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church located at 1730 Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta.
Participants can walk-up or drive-thru at the event.
Organizers said they will have enough supplies to test up to 500 people, and results will be available via text or email within four days.
For more information, please click:https://www.coreresponse.org/covid-19/atlanta-ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.