ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Free feminine hygiene products have found their way into Ponce City Market for all women to take advantage of.
STRAPT vending is the company behind the cashless concept and Wednesday CBS46 News chatted with local women about the complimentary move.
The company said it’s one less item women need to worry about having when they come for a night out right here at Ponce City Market.
“I’m just finally happy that people are understand that women are in need of these supplies,” Local Atlanta Resident Rachel Polly said.
TOP STORY:
The company called STRAPT said their new feminine hygiene vending machines located in all four women’s restrooms in Ponce City Market are offering free tampons to all women who need them.
“It’s basic common courtesy for you to give your customers some tampons,” Polly said.
Women in Atlanta told CBS46 News they were thrilled about the idea.
“You walk up to the dispenser, you scan the QR code, to pull up that machine and then you select you product. We have different products, different sizes and different brands,” STRAPT CEO Carly Simenauer said.
Simenauer said she started the STRAPT company two years ago, “I had the goal of really just making the lives of women a little bit easier.”
STRAPT is leases the vending machines to locations but STRAPT maintains and makes sure the machines are stocked at all times so that facilities no longer have the burden of restocking the machines.
She said these machines are resources that women depend on and the current method is outdated.
“They don’t work, they are not stocked, they take quarters,” Simenauer said.
Simenauer said the cashless concept already has contracts at 30 other locations and they are still looking to expand.
“I love the fact that it’s free and easy,” Polly said.
STRAPT is aiming to make this a staple everywhere in Atlanta and if you would like to lease a machine for your public restroom visit here.
