ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Super Bowl LIII has finally arrived, and JetBlue wants to help celebrate by offering free flights to fans.
As the official airline of the New England Patriots, JetBlue prides itself on being a big fan of the Patriots. To kickoff fame day, the airline is celebrates fans all day.
Everyone flying into or out of BOS and ATL on February 3 and whose first name starts with “P-A-T” will fly for free!
Additionally, for those flying during the big game, JetBlue’s offering sweet inflight deals in addition to its always free DIRECTV.
- All inflight beers are just $2 after kickoff on Sunday, February 3rd
- For a limited time (1/27/19 – 2/5/19), Spicy Queso PopCorners will be available inflight
