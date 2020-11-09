The city of East Point and the Fulton County Board of Health will be offering a free flu shot and COVID-19 testing.
The event will take place on Friday, November 13, in the Downtown Commons located at 2757 East Point Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration is not needed for the flu shot, however, they are asking people to register for the COVID-19 test at https://covid19.dph.ga.gov, fultoncountyboh.org or 404-613-8150.
Paperwork for the flu shot will be completed onsite by the Fulton County Board of Health.
