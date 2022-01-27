MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in Marietta partnered with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.
The next offering will be Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul on Johnson Ferry Road.
The process will go as follows: Come to the Church, follow the signs through the Church parking lot to register, then have a brief conversation.
After that, participants will be directed back to their car to pick up a box of non-perishable food including a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, quart of milk, box of cereal.
All COVID19 precautions including a mask and social distance must be followed.
