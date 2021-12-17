POWDER SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -- To celebrate Christmas and spread some holiday cheer, a church in Powder Springs is giving away free gas to community members Friday afternoon.
Linked UP Church will be giving away $10,000 in free gas starting at 3 p.m. along 4331 Brownsville Road.
The gas giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis with church members and volunteers filling up tanks until 5 p.m. or when all $10,000 of gas is given away, whichever comes first.
For more information, click here.
