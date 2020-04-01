ATLANTA(CBS46) -- A Michigan man spread love and kindness when he filled up nurses gas tanks after long shifts at the hospital.
ICU nurse Kaylyn Sanford took to Facebook to share her moving experience:
You can see, she had just finished a 12.5 hour shift at her hospital, when a she ran into a stranger holding up a sign that read "Free gas for nurses".
Moved to tears, she accepted the mans gesture, mentioning she felt hopeful about getting through the Coronavirus crisis.
She finished by sending a motivational message to her fellow healthcare workers:
To my fellow nurse brothers and sisters, respiratory therapists, house keepers, radiology techs, transporters, CNAs, cooks, and the list goes on and on.. I post this to remind us to hold on we gone be alright.
