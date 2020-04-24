HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some people do not know when they are going to get their next paycheck, let alone which bill to pay first.
Partnered together, the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank helped pass out free groceries to those who are struggling to pay for their next meal.
Organizers served an estimated 5,200 people. Families pulled up and volunteers put groceries in their backseats or trunks.
