DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- What's for lunch? Croissants and vision tests.
When school cafeterias close for holidays, some children go hungry.
A DeKalb County schools educator put it succinctly: Doritos and sodas are not good nutrition!
So an anonymous donor, a secret Santa Claus with Jewish Federation of Atlanta made an offer.
Can the Lions Club Lighthouse Foundation broker a deal? Open a couple cafeterias and let the donor pay for food and staff. Let's see how many children and their families will come.
They did come to Stone Mountain Elementary and to Woodward Elementary in Brookhaven.
Moms, dads, children, cousins... almost two thousand visits during the six days of the two week holiday break.
Many came for the free eye exams. Lighthouse Foundation screeners found a higher number of students and adults than usual needing further help with vision. They will find follow up care through the Foundation.
The food? Thanks to the secret donor, no public tax dollars are involved. So the nutritionists cooking up the menus said they were able to be more free with flavor than US Agriculture Department guidelines require. A hearty potato soup laden with cheese? Yes! A rich croissant, four slices of turkey breast and turkey bacon? Yes! Fruits, dessert and a bag of breakfast food went home with everyone.
