ATLANTA (CBS46) — Kroger is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Customers in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina can visit any of their local Kroger stores with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last.
Kroger expects to receive the first mask shipments as early as Jan. 27.
Here’s what customers should know:
- Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.
- In every Kroger store with a pharmacy, simply look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster appointment at a local Kroger pharmacy, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.