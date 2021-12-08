MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Best Friends Animal Society along with Mini USA are holding a special event this weekend to help find forever homes for the many dogs and cats in the metro Atlanta area.
Adopters can take advantage of the promotion virtually all weekend and meet adoptable pets in-person on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. at their office on Oak Street in Marietta, according to the press release.
“Whatever life has in store, having a pet makes everything better. Pets provide constant companionship while drastically reducing stress, which many of us can really appreciate these days,” said Julie Castle, CEO at Best Friends Animal Society. “The holidays are a great time to adopt and thanks to MINI, we hope to get a record number of dogs and cats into loving homes this season.”
According to Castle, MINI USA is sponsoring all adoption fees at Best Friends locations over the weekend as an incentive to help more people become new pet adopters.
The organization works collaboratively with Atlanta-area shelters, animal welfare organizations and individuals to save the lives of pets in shelters in the region and all across the country.
“All pets from Best Friends are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, so it's really fantastic to be able to save the adoption fee, as well, to put towards pet supplies for your new best friend,” Castle added.
