GWINNETT Co, Ga (CBS46) -- Teachers can get some help stocking their classrooms without spending a dime. All they need is their school ID.
The 2019 Teacher Supply Giveaway for Gwinnett County Public Schools is going on Tuesday, July 9 at the Infinite Energy Center, starting at 10 in the morning.
Each person with a valid ID receives a reusable bag filled with up to $30 in items for the classroom, like paper, markers, and tissue.
The yearly giveaway is sponsored by Kroger.
