ATLANTA (CBS46) — Everyone in America can get a free taco thanks to Atlanta Brave's second baseman Ozzie Albies.
Albies got on base following Jorge Soler's leadoff home run in game 1 of the World Series in Houston, Texas.
COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE
Albies got on base following the home run and then made a successful steal of second base. That triggered Taco Bell's annual Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion. It was Albies' 21st stolen base of the season.
FREE TACOS!! 🌮Thanks to that steal by @ozzie, America gets free @TacoBell tacos on 11/4! pic.twitter.com/7syPgntxoa— MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2021
This is the first time the Atlanta Braves have played in the World Series since 1995. Before the game started, the Astros were considered the favorites to win the series.
There have been 50 stolen bases in the World Series since Taco Bell started the promotion. This year, Taco Bell has partnered with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the base that Albies stole will be featured in the "Your Team Today" exhibit, according to USA Today.
The free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos will be given away on Nov. 4 for without any required purchase. The promotion is good for one taco per person. The tacos will be available while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.