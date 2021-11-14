ATLANTA (CBS46) — According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 13% of the population in Georgia is food insecure, which is slightly higher than the national average.
Several organizations will be giving away food to those who need it for Thanksgiving. Many of the giveaways require registration and may have income requirements. Please check their websites carefully.
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
- When: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 22
- Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- What: The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and their sponsors will be giving away more than 2,400 frozen turkeys or roasters along with other Thanksgiving food items. This is a drive-thru event and participants are asked to remain in the cars. Available while supplies last.
College Park Cares Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
- When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20
- Where: Georgia International Convention Center, College Park
- Special instructions: Must register for the giveaway.
- When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20
- Where: PaulK Clinic, 8905 Davidson Pkwy., Stockbridge
- What: Food, care packages, fun house, games and more.
- Special instructions: Must register in advance
Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Food Distribution
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19
- Where: Georgia World Congress Center's C Building, Northside Drive
- Special instructions: Families must register.
South Fulton Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
- When: noon Nov. 22
- Where: Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility, College Park
North Fulton Community Charity Thanksgiving Food Program
- When: Nov. 18-21
- Where: St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road
- What: 500 families will receive food for Thanksgiving, including frozen turkey or ham, dry potatoes and rice, bread, corn/collard greens/spinach, brownies, pie and more.
- Special instructions: You must qualify and register.
Thanksgiving Community Food Bank Giveaway
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19
- Where: Helping with Grace Foundation, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
StreetWise Mobile Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
- When: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20
- Where: 1770 Cedars Road, Lawrenceville
- What: Thanksgiving take-home meals provided.
- Special instructions: Must register for event.
CAYA Ministries Thanksgiving Program
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20
- Where: Meals will be delivered to homes in Dallas
- Special instructions: Must register in advance and an adult must be home to receive delivery.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
