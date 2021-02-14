It’s a day of love, and Fulton County Magistrate Court offered free Valentine’s Day weddings for Fulton County residents.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be here with you all, to witness, celebrate, and usher in the beginning the formal commitment to each other,” said the officiant during the ceremony.
Sunday was a celebration of love and friendship.
“The Magistrate Court of Fulton County has partnered with the Ali Event Center, and we have opened up weddings for our Magistrate Court,” said Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk, of the Magistrate Court of Fulton County.
Richard and Regina White were one of a several couples who said, “I do” on Valentine's Day.
“I feel great right now, now everything is official,” Richard said.
“I thought it was very beautiful,” added Regina.
The free event, “Day of Love”, allowed couples to invite up to 25 guests.
“It’s a cheat right, so they won’t forget when their wedding is, they won’t forget the anniversary, so it’s a win!” joked Kirk.
The scene looked a little different than usual for the court.
“This is the first time we’ve had weddings since March of 2020!” Kirk added.
Many couples have postponed their weddings due to covid-19. now, many feel more comfortable having small weddings, but continuing to follow CDC guidelines.
“In November of 2019, we created a wedding room, so we would have space for people to have weddings, and we were looking forward to being able to have weddings all through 2020, then Covid came,” said Kirk.
As for Richard and Regina? They don’t care what day it is…they’re just happy they have each other.
“It’s not just Valentine’s Day, I’ll show her love any day of the week,” Richard said.
A Zoom link was provided to any family and friends that couldn’t attend in person.
