ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A resident of Freeport, Bahamas told CBS46 on Saturday that Hurricane Dorian is the worst storm he has ever seen.
"This has been the worst hurricane we have been through" said Kherson Burrows.
Burrows is from Freeport and lived in Atlanta, Georgia for several years.
Burrows said he has been helping as much as possible with rescue efforts. He provided a video of one rescue in Freeport, that shows a family stuck in their home surrounded by high water.
That video shows each person pulled out of a window in the attic and taken to safety.
"Nobody knew the surge would get that high, so the only place for them to go for shelter was to go inside the roof," Burrows said. "Thank God it didn't go any higher or else they would have lost their lives."
Burrows said his country desperately needs help as they begin a long recovery.
"They're still trying to find bodies and the death toll has been rising," he said. "So it's been really devastating."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.