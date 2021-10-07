ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County announced that the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market is ready to travel the streets for a new season of offering good nutrition and nutritional education to residents around the county.
The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market, which will be packed with fresh-grown fruits and vegetables will roll through Fulton communities on each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from Oct. 19 to Nov. 18.
Residents will be able to visit the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market on the following days and times:
TUESDAYS
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Road East Point, GA 30334
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church (Dorothy's Helping Hands)
- 2685 Barge Road, Atlanta, GA 30331
WEDNESDAYS
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Providence Missionary Baptist Church
- 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- Bible Believers Baptist Church, 3675 MLK Jr. Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
THURSDAYS
- 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- The Path Church (Friends of Collier Heights Park)
- 745 Bolton Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road SW Atlanta, GA 30311
Fulton Fresh works to improve the health of residents by introducing viable produce to the community. To receive your FREE produce, click here to register for an account.
