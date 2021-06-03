ATLANTA (CBS46) — If free donuts and coffee don't excite you, we don't know what will!
Friday, June 4, marks National Donut Day, and the CBS46 Morning News will be out live at Dunkin' stores across Atlanta telling you how to get free donuts and coffee.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer, and meteorologist Ella Dorsey, will be teaming up with our friends at iHeartMedia Atlanta to celebrate this delicious holiday.
Tune in to the CBS46 Morning News Friday morning to see where our teams will be and how you can get a free tasty treat!
You can learn more about Dunkin's National Donut Day promotion here. And make sure you post all of your favorite donut photos on social media by using the hashtag #DonutDay.
