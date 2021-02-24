The friend of a Johns Creek high school cheerleader found dead on Valentine’s Day tells CBS46 he regrets ever meeting the man charged in her death.
Joey Fey can’t erase the image of 16-year-old Carly Jackson’s lifeless body the morning of February 14.
“A lot of people are broken,” he said. “Carly was a good-hearted person, sweet, cared about people and always had a positive energy with her.”
Fey met Jackson a year ago through a mutual friend. He also lives in the same apartment complex, The Reserve at Johns Creek Walk, as 25-year-old Shawn “Black Jesus” Saleem, the man accused of contributing to and concealing Jackson’s death.
“’Black Jesus’ carried her body up the stairs and propped it right by my door,” Fey said.
According to a warrant, Jackson and one her girlfriends had been partying with Saleem the night of Feb 13. The friend told police the three had taken “roxy,” or crushed oxycodone, marijuana and “lean,” a drink mixture with codeine syrup.
When the friend woke up and found Jackson’s unresponsive, court documents reveal Saleem told her to lie about what happened and then moved the teen’s body to a breezeway outside Fey’s apartment.
“[Redacted minor] ran in saying Carly’s gone,” Fey recalled. “We laid her down and one of our friends tried to give her CPR.”
On Wednesday, Saleem virtually appeared before a judge who denied him bond, citing several reasons including a risk to reoffend.
“Good afternoon, Judge Brooks I apologize,” Saleem said to the judge when asked if he understood his rights, which he acknowledged he did.
Fey, who admits to knowing Saleem in passing, said he wishes he and his friends had never met the man.
“It makes me not care about him because he killed one of my best friends,” he added.
Saleem was already on bond for drug charges in Forsyth County at the time of Jackson’s death, according to court records.
He also is expecting a baby and was recently hired on to do maintenance at the complex where Jackson died.
