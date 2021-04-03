Atlanta Police responded to the scene of a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday that left one dead.
The incident occurred near Lindbergh City Center, on Piedmont Road close to Lindbergh Drive, around 3 a.m.
One pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ethan McCallister, had been struck. He was taken to a local hospital, later dying from his injuries.
McCallister is confirmed to have been a close friend of Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Biermann.
Authorities reported that they are seeking a man in his 20's, noting the suspect's vehicle as being a dark-colored Range Rover.
A GoFundMe has been set up in the wake of McCallister's passing, with the goal to raise money for a memorial.
This is a developing story, please with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.