LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Camie Singleton has hash words for the man accused of killing her friend and former roommate 26-year-old Benjamin Lloyd Cloer.

“He made a big mistake and I want him to regret it for the rest of his life because he took a friend, a son, “ she said.

She’s talking about 32-year-old Winford Trey Terrell Adams, the off-duty Madison County deputy who is accused of shooting and killing Lloyd. Adams is in the Athens-Clarke County jail charged with murder.

Singleton told CBS46 “Lloyd was so many important things so many people and I want that cop to live with that pain and regret for the rest of his life because we all have to live with it.”

In the 911 call you hear Adams screaming that he had shot someone, alleging his wife was cheating on him.

911 calls released after deputy allegedly kills his wife's lover Police have released the 911 calls made by an off-duty Madison County deputy who is facing murder charges.

“I believe there was no sexual relationship there, that is what I believe.” Singleton said.

She doesn’t want to remember her friend for how he died but for how he lived.

“He was so gentle, so compassionate to everyone he met. He loved tutoring kids you know he loves helping people understand things he got so excited about it”

Singleton said if Lloyd is listening from heaven she wants him to hear this

“I love you Lloyd,” she told CBS46.

Cami Singleton also said Lloyd Cloer was nearing graduation at the University of Georgia with his masters degree in artificial intelligence.