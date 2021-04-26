The funeral for a 22-year-old clayton county officer just finished up in Riverdale.
Officer Armando Mendoza died last week after a car crash.
He had been with the Clayton County Police Department for less than a year.
Cbs46’s Sabrina Silva was at the “Light of Joy Church” where the service took place.
Just a few months ago, Clayton County police were welcoming in 22-year-old Armando Mendoza to their squad.
Today, they lead his hearse into the light of joy church in Riverdale, for his funeral.
“He lived love, and he was love. Most of us here know what that love meant.”
In a church sanctuary full of pink—armando’s favorite color—sits family, friends, and hundreds of men and women in blue.
The beloved 22-year-old police officer died last week in a two-car wreck, but today his death is not a topic of conversation.
It’s all about reminiscing his life.
"Everybody is gonna be laughing and smiling. Hopefully, you know, we'll have a little sad moment, but at the end of the day, we're going to have a good time. Mondo brought everybody together."
Isaac Freeman had been his friend since 9th grade.
“Always there for advice, always there for a hug or whatever. He was definitely a hugger, he loved to hug everybody.. I’m telling you.”
When Isaac heard the news of his friends passing, he went straight to the Mendoza family home.
He knew this would be tough on his parents, as Armando was their only child.
"His house was never quiet…” He said. "But that night I went there, it was dead silent. It was just, everybody trying to take note of what happened, trying to take it in, it was different.”
Though the pain is tough to bear, Monday's funeral service was an indicator that his parents will never have to go through it on their own.
