Fulton County, GA (CBS46) A short flight from Atlanta to Memphis left employees of a new Atlanta-based construction equipment dead.
The small engine plane crashed last week at the English Park football field off Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Northwest Atlanta.
On Christmas Eve friends and colleagues of founder and CEO Wei Chen, gathered at the crash site where downed branches and a large hole marks the location where the single-engine Cessna 560 went down.
"Wei was skilled and special pilot for. For what we can tell, he did everything he could to avoid any houses and landed in a field probably to protect more lives," said U.S. Rep. Bobby Pittenger, Jr.
Chen, the founder of Sunshine Enterprises, and his top three level executives Danielle Mitchell, Bruce Pelynio and John Chen did not survive the crash.
"At this holiday time it's just tragic he and his three co-workers being lost. We just came out to pay tribute," said Reid Zeising.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Preliminary reports list the cause as unknown, an issue that has baffled those who knew Chen, who was piloting the plane.
"It's just unbelievable, he's a highly skilled pilot. The first Chinese citizen ever to fly around the world in a single-engine plane," added Zeising.
"He's such a special friend," said Pittenger. "Everywhere he went he would smile. I'm not sure I ever saw him without a big smile on his face."
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.