Friends devastated after woman, 3 kids die in crash

At the home of Bobby and Renee Peoples, life will never be the same, devastated over the loss of their dear friend, Chelsearai Standberry, and her three young children.
"Chelsea was a beacon, a light, and her not being here and seeing her smiling and to pick on me, and call me Uncle B, is something I'm going to miss forever," said family friend Bobby Peoples.
Standberry was more than just a good friend. The Peoples directed several independent films in Atlanta that she starred in, like Taboo and Fixation.
"She was a phenomenal actress," said Renee Peoples. "You give her a script and she will take it and make it her own."
But above all else, family was her pride and joy.
"Actually, they were heading to Houston to give her mom a surprise 60th birthday party," added Renee Peoples.
Sadly, Standberry and her children were killed in a fiery car crash only an hour and a half from Houston.
"The car went up in flames so they burned up in the car," said Renee Peoples. "That's the part the makes me question everything because she was such a beautiful person and she didn't deserve to go that way."
Also heart-wrenching was the fact that the Peoples had just become the godparents of Standberry's 6-year-old son, Chase.
Standberry had also just celebrated her 37th birthday.
