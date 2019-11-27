ATLANTA – A mother is devastated after she said her 19-year-old son, Braxton Bryant, died after he was shot three times in the chest.
“All those people [and] he was the only one shot. Like somebody just walked up to the car and shot him,” said the mother.
The mother said three of Braxton’s friends drove him to Grady Memorial Hospital.
“He had been dead by the time he got here. They couldn't revive him,” the mother said. Police said it happened late Tuesday night.
Loved ones arrived at the hospital. Some of them learned the news of Braxton’s death upon arrival. “They [police] just said my baby was shot. I don’t know…they're not telling me anything,” Bryant’s mother said.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may still be eligible for a reward.
