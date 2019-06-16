STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga (CBS46) -- Friends and family gathered on Sunday to share cherished memories of Elyse Purefoy.
A visitation was held for the 17-year-old who passed away Monday after collapsing during practice for the Arabia Mountain High School dance team.
The DeKalb County Medical Examiner told CBS46 there were no signs of trauma, but they are waiting on toxicology results. There's no word on when the results of those tests will be back.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon Monday, June 17, at Saint Philip AME Church on Candler Rd SE in Atlanta.
Previous story: Family awaiting toxicology report in 17-year-old's death
