ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- They gathered through grief to celebrate life, outside the family home of Mrs. Rushia Johnson Stephens, one of Georgia's latest victims of the coronavirus.
Wearing purple and white, the Women for Morris Brown, an alumni group of the Atlanta college, showed up to honor Stephens family by singing songs from the school where her parents graduated and worked in music.
Standing at her front door, waving and singing along, was Stephens’ mother, Mrs. Ernestine Johnson.
“I was in the bed, not getting up,” Johnson told the crowd as they stood six feet apart from one another. But I did put on some clothes and I felt better…I love y’all. We are all family,” she exclaimed.
Today, Mrs. Johnson had reason to smile.
“We love you,” said organizer and family friend Willene White-Smith. “We support you. We know that God is a healer, and that he is healing all of the victims. He is healing all of the victim's family members,” she went on.
Standing apart, but singing together, they remembered the woman who made a lasting impact as a wife and mother, a recent court employee in DeKalb County, and a longtime, beloved music teacher.
“From the first moment that you met her, she commanded the room,” said Zipporah Taylor, a former student of Stephens.
“She had a beautiful smile. I remember being a freshman and receiving my first solo in the Messiah and just thinking how she was giving me all of these tips and said 'darling you must perform--the stage is yours!’ So, even though I am heartbroken today, I felt it necessary to come out to support her mother and her family during this time," Taylor added.
In harmony, through isolation they came to show the family they don't have to go through this alone.
“I know my sister is smiling, and she is looking and she is in heaven like thank you," said Kenyatta Johnson, Stephens’ brother. “We love you and that's all I can say. Thank you so much.”
Stephens funeral will be this Saturday at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home's Cascade Chapel at 1 p.m. It will be limited to only ten immediate family members, but it will be streamed live on the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Facebook page for other friends and family to pay their respects.
