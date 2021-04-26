SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sandy Springs police arrested the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 25-year-old man and his dog.
On Sunday, just before 8 p.m., Sandy Springs police were called to the intersection of Hammond and Glenridge Drive.
That’s where they found Michael Farmer and his dog, who both died from their injuries.
“Our team was like, we say one pack, we were just always together,” said one friend, Jack O’Connor.
Farmer’s friends from rugby at Georgia College say the news is still sinking in.
“I cried like all day, it was heavy, it was heavy,” O’Connor said.
Condolences quickly spread on social media.
“I’ll be honest with you, I had to read it probably ten times or so before I finally realized this was serious and not some kind of joke,” said another friend, Evan Sbat.
Police said Farmer was walking his dog, a Catahoula named Bruce, on Hammond Drive, when 38-year-old Dominique Houston hit them, and took off.
“Minutes prior to the fatal incident, she had been involved in another hit and run incident with another vehicle in the area of 285 and Roswell Road,” said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, with the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Police said Houston was speeding from the first incident in her white Chevy Malibu when she killed farmer and his dog.
“Had she stopped at the first one when she hit the car, he would still be alive today,” Sbat added, “Having no regard for that, then hitting him and still fleeing the scene beyond that, it’s inhumane, it’s selfish…I don’t understand how someone could do that.”
Police found her in Newnan. She was arrested and charged with following too closely, two counts of hit and run, first degree vehicular homicide, and reckless driving.
As for Farmer, his friends say they want people to remember him for his positivity and how he always put others first.
“One of the most selfless people I’ve ever met, if there was something, he was automatically, intrinsically there for you, and had your back,” added O’Connor.
Houston is currently in the Fulton County Jail and awaits prosecution.
