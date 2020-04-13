BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. *(CBS46) -- When storms tore through North Georgia, they not only ripped through communities, they ripped families apart.
They were told to find a safe space, and they did. But that was not enough for nature’s unrelenting winds.
Around 1 o’clock Monday morning, an EF-1 tornado tore through Cartersville. A large tree, nearly 36 inches wide, fell into a home on Fite Street.
William McConnell, 34, was sleeping inside a bedroom in the home when he was crushed underneath the weight of the falling tree. He was at the home with his child’s mother and their children. He died from his injuries.
Nearby homeowners tell CBS46 they did not hear sirens, only howling winds.
“When I heard the wind howling around 1 o’clock, I knew it was bad,” said David Tillison who lives nearby.
Friends who knew McConnell tell CBS46’s Hayley Mason that he was a devoted and loving father. His youngest child is not yet a year old, one friend told CBS46.
Neighbors stood in shock surveying from a distance how the tree tore through the home.
“It was terrible what happened to this family, and I send my condolences out to them and this community,” said Peggy Craddieth who lives nearby.
“It could have been me, I’m so close, said Peggy’s husband Frank Craddieth.
Friends helped gather boxes of clothes for the mother of McConnell’s child, who works two jobs to care for her family. She and another person in the home sustained minor injuries.
Preliminary weather reports show winds reached between 85 to 90 miles per hours early Monday morning in Bartow County.
