PEACHTREE CITY, Ga (CBS46) -- Three armed men wearing ski masks held up a drug store Sunday night in Peachtree City.
They went into the Walgreens at 1232 S Highway 74 at 10:56 p.m., just minutes before it closed, and demanded cash.
All three had their faces and hands covered. One was brandishing a rifle.
If anyone has any information, you're asked to call the Peachtree City Police at 770-631-2510.
