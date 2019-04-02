HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Arthur Wilson went from stealing cars and taking them to local scrap yards for cash, to spending time on the jail yard after being arrested on April Fool's Day.
North Hall County investigators busted Wilson after a two-month long investigation. From late February through mid-March, Wilson stole five vehicles including: a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina, 2002 Chervolet Cavalier, 1996 Jeep, 1995 Toyota Camry and a 1993 Plymouth Voyager.
He then took to the stolen vehicles to a metal recycling business where he claimed to be the owner in order to receive payment. Investigators say he received anywhere from $201-288 for each vehicle.
Wison is charged with theft by taking, false statement and theft by deception. He also faces drug charges for being in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
