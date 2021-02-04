Frontier Airlines said Thursday it's planning to establish two new crew bases on the east coast with one being at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The low-cost carrier said the Atlanta crew base was targeting a late 2021 opening while a second crew base to be located in Tampa will open in May. The new Tampa base will be home to roughly 250 flights attendants and 140 pilots when it opens.
In Atlanta, Frontier currently flies more than 15 nonstop routes out of Hartsfield. The company said it is anticipating growth in routes in and out of Atlanta and Tampa during 2021.
“With our low-cost structure and focus on leisure travel, Frontier is exceptionally well positioned to increase operations this year and continue to expand in these two growing markets,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “Any time we add a new crew base, it is an indicator of continued growth for our airline and also welcomed news for our crew members, who gain a new home base option, and local communities that reap the economic benefits."
