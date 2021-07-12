ATLANTA (CBS46) — Frontier Airlines announced Monday it will offer two new direct flight destinations via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Travelers can now fly Frontier for nonstop service to Portland, Maine and Providence, Rhode Island, with flights offered 3 and 4 times a week.
This newest addition comes after the airline, known for its low-fares, previously added more destinations from Atlanta earlier this year.
“Frontier’s network of 22 nonstop Atlanta routes this summer gives customers throughout The ATL the chance to travel to great destinations this summer and enjoy Frontier’s affordable fares and a friendly flying experience.” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.
To celebrate the launch, Frontier is offering introductory fares of $44 to Providence and $59 to Portland if purchased by July 18.
