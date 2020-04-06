Frontlines Funding from ATL to NYC

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One metro Atlanta woman knows firsthand what it’s like to have a family member working on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19.
“She really describes going in to work like she’s going into battle at this point,” Ashley Severence said. “She’s never been in a situation like this so she’s just adapting and making sure she can preserve through because this is what she signed up to do.”
Ashley’s sister Devyn is a nurse in New York City which is ground zero for Coronavirus. Every day she has been treating sick patients at a hospital in the intensive care unit.
“They’ve got a flood of patients coming in and it hasn’t slowed down yet. We don’t know if we’ve hit the peak there. She just said they’re busier than they’ve ever been,” Severence said.
As a result, Ashley decided to help. Living in Atlanta she set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for meals and transportation for her sister and fellow healthcare workers.
“They’re there for 12-hours a day so if we can help them with breakfast, lunch or dinner that is definitely beneficial to them and also with Uber's. You don’t really think about Ubers, but they don’t have Uber pools in NY right now. So, their only way to get to work is Uber if they can’t walk,” Severence said.
Already she’s raised more than $5,000 and donated 40-Uber gift cards for those who don’t have transportation to and from the hospital.
“The first day I set this up my sister was actually at work and she came home and I sent her the GoFundMe link so that she could see that I was doing this and she was almost brought to tears by how generous people have been,” Severence said.
