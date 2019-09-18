WASHINGTON (CBS46) Perdue Foods has announced the recall of about 500 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The U.S.D.A. says the product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
The products are labeled as gluten free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on August 30, 2019.
The 22 oz. resealable plastic bags have a 'best by' date of August 29, 2020 and were sold in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
If you've purchased the affected products, return them to the point of sale for a full refund.
