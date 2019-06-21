ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A company is recalling packages of frozen red peppers that could be contaminated with listeria.
UNFI is recalling 10 ounce packages of Woodstock frozen Organic Grilled Red Peppers with the expiration date of April 2020.
The products are marked with the UPC code 4256301714 and were sold at retail stores nationwide.
No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.
Consumers who bought the product can return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.
